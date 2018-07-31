Nashik: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had organised a session on “Industry-led social transformation through CSR and beyond” on Monday at Nashik.

The focus of this session was to bring forth best practices in CSR by companies and organization for driving change on-ground and to draw the attention of various stakeholders, perspectives and facets for creating socio-developmental impact in our region.

Organisations like ABB India Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shared their best practices in CSR with the participants. The programme also witnessed panel discussion, on effective CSR by Industry and NGO’s.

The programme was well attended by the CEO’s, CSR Heads, NGO’s in and around Nashik. Please find attached photographs & programme details for your ready reference.