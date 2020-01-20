Separate godown for EVM, VVPAT to be built

NASHIK :

A separate arrangement will now be made to keep Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and VVPAT. A separate godown will be constructed in Nashik to keep them and administrative approval has been given to expenditure of Rs 10.78 crore for this. After floating of e-tender process, new godown will be constructed soon.

The general administration branch has given its administrative approval on January 17, 2020, to construct a new godown for the purpose. The district administration had sent a proposal regarding this to the government.

The godown will have the facilities like staff room, guard room, strong room, public toilet, furniture, wall compound, internal roads, water supply, lavatory and others. A responsibility to build qualitative godown as per guidelines by the Election Commission of India at less expenditure has been given to the District Collector.