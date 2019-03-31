Sensitivity and empathy can help bring positive change in society

Nashik: Sensitivity and empathy are the true factors that make you approach things differently to make a positive change in society, opined three agents of social change Dr. Bharat Vatwani, Dr. Bharat Kelkar and Pramod Gaikwad at the interview session in a programme titled ‘Future of social work’ at Kalidas Kalamandir on Sunday, 31st March, 2019.

The programme was organized by the initiative of Dr. Hemant Kotwal, Kiran Chavan, Vinita Dharkar, Rajesh Bora, Nitin Raka, and Vinayak Ranade. The interview of the three social workers was done by Dr. Vrinda Bhargve, Vice Principal, HPT college and executive editor of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times Dr. Vaishali Balajiwale.

Narrating his experiences during the interview, Dr. Vatwani said that the mentally ill we find on the streets are the people who have lost touch with reality. They only need to approach with sensitivity and it is possible to help them to reunite with their families to lead a routine life.

Dr. Vatwani stated that through his Shraddha foundation he has helped 7500 such mentally ill people get back to their families. The Magsaysay award winner, however, said with all modesty that he does not do any great work as there are more than 4 lakh ill mentally people on street in India.

He urged people in different cities and places to take the initiative and do such work which cannot only help the society but also give immense satisfaction. Dr. Vatwani further added that the satisfaction of reuniting such people is beyond happiness.

He also recollected how he was impressed by Baba Amte whom he considered as his Guru and role model and the work of Dr. Prakash Amte which has inspired him to do more. He aroused the emotions of the audience when he recollected the stories of the people whom he has reunited.

Dr. Bharat Kelkar, the well-known orthopedic surgeon and one who works with MNF – Doctors beyond the borders, the Nobel prize for peace winning organization said that he has gone to offer his medical services in the zone of Syria Mosul which is affected by continuous civil wars in the region.

He said that there is sensitivity amongst all of us to translate into action is more important. He remembered his Guru Bhishmraj Bam and his words that one should also live for the society. Dr. Kelkar recollected his experiences of operating on people who had lost lens or work adding bad injuries and a scared mind during the civil war.

He said a patient does not have caste, creed, class, country and he just a human in need. The doctor also emphasised on that no religion preaches violence and that war is not a solution.

Pramod Gaikwad of Social Networking Forum who has a very positively used the social media to help he underprivileged tribals around us stated that social media per se is not bad. Users may be bad or good, he says and added that he believed in the sensitivity and the constructive approach that the youth carry today.

He credited his approach for a social change to his school, parents and family who have helped him focus on helping others. Through the Social Networking Forum Pramod Gaikwad and his team of youngsters raised funds and work in the areas of health, food and water for the tribals.

He has also helped the martyred soldiers families through his Forum. Stating that we cannot wait for government to do everything, Pramod Gaikwad said that as individuals and group we need to take the initiative in the action. All the three social workers believed in the youth energy and hoped that they will work positively to bring about a better society.