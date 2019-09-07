Sensitivity and awareness about NGOs work needed

Nashik: There is a need to sensitize the society and create awareness about the under privileged for whom different NGOs are working in the city. While the NGOs are working on the ground level to help better the lives of Children, women or the affected people, they need to be supported both financially and with working hands, opined the panel of experts at the Deshdoot Samwad Katta, held on Saturday.

The intention of the weekly Deshdoot Samwaad Katta which is a live group interaction, for this week was to throw light on the contribution of NGOs and understand their challenges and the need for the support they require. The panel comprised Ravi Patil,Yash Foundation, Sanjay Soni, Nashik Seva Samiti , Rohini Wagh, Prayas Learning Center, Pradeep Boob, Ekal Vidyalaya and Mukteshwar Munshettiwar, NGO Forum and National Association for the Blind (NAB ); it was mediated by Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, Executive Editor Deshdoot .

The interaction began with the participants introducing their organizations and describing contributions in their respective sphere of social service. Speaking about the challenges in their work Ravi Patil who works for rehabilitation of HIV positive persons and children, said that today anyone who even donates a small food packet and posts on the social media claims that it is social work.

Where as those working on the ground level are the ones who face challeges like while rehabilitating the HIV affected the acceptance from the society is a big challenge. “After consistent work for so many years, we have now been able to find jobs for these persons and also get them married. Initially the response to matrimonial gatherings of girls and boys affected with HIV was less but now it is good and we have been able to help them lead a normal acceptable life”, says Ravi Patil.

Speaking about the funding challenges, Mukteshwar Munshettiwar, who works for the welfare of the visually impared said, “Paucity of funding is a major hurdle faced by most of these organizations. Government and corporate funding though available in sufficient quantities sometimes do not reach deserving organizations in time.

Public participation sometimes ends up as one time, knee jerk efforts and dies down soon after the social media buzz is done. This severely affects the sustainability and practicality of these contributions” “Bias towards handicapped children even inside their homes and in schools is another major challenge to empowerment of those physical and mentally disadvantaged.

There is also a problem of availability of special educators. We need to bring such children in the mainstream and so they need to be educated in normal schools. For the acceptance by the society will go a long way in bring normalcy to the lives of such children”, expressed Rohini Wagh who works with special children.

Stating that education is the key to upliftment of lives of those who have never had the chance to attend schools, Pradip Boob who works for education in remote areas through Ekal vidyalyaya said that the effort is to make them literate to be able to live a life where in they will not be cheated. He also said that there are many philanthropists who come forward to help financially and it is because of such contributions, particularly through the CSR activities that work can be carried out.

Sanjay Soni who works for providing medical aid through his NGO opined that people can think of participating not only by giving monetry help but by at least being a part of such work once in a while. “the attitude about social work needs to change. The NGOs work with a goal of bettering lives and it is also the responsibility of the society to share this goal”, he expressed.

The participants however informed that despite various challenges numerous such selfless organizations were carrying on their social service activity in an organized and efficient manner.