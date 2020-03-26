Sensex rises by 1106 pts

Mumbai: The BSE index remained strong for the third straight day on Thursday as the Sensex spurted by 1106 points to 29642.44. Lifting by banks and IT stocks amid positive global cues.

The nifty too jumped by 292 points to 8610.55. Registering solid gain of over 1800 points, the Sensex rallied on the strength of energy, materials, finance and banking stocks. The registered intra day high and low at 29,603.29 and 28566.34 respectively.

The gainers were IndusInd bank surged by 25 per cent to Rs 376.50, Axis Bank by 9.99 per cent to 359.55. Bajaj auto by 8.93 per cent to 2117.85 HDFC by 7.69 per cent to 1769.90.