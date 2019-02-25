Senior police officials transferred

Nangre-Patil to be new CP; SP Darade also transferred

Nashik: Special Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur circle) Vishwas Nangre-Patil will be the new city Commissioner of Police while Police Commissioner of Nashik Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has been transferred as Special Inspector General of Police at Aurangabad.

District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade has been transferred on promotion at Mumbai as Deputy Inspector General of Police in sales tax (goods and services tax) department. The name of the officials who will take charge of his post has not been announced.

Orders to this effect were released by the government on Monday. On the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state home ministry has transferred senior police officials following the instructions of the Central Election Commission of India.

Six officials in Nashik circle are among them. The term of Dr. Singal was completed in September, 2018. However, it was expected that he would stay here till elections are over. All speculations came to an end on Monday when the official orders were recieved.

Vishwas Nangre-Patil will take charge as new city Police Commissioner within two days.

Superintendent of Police of Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau Panjabrao Ugale has been transferred on the same post at Jalgaon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (state intelligence) Sunil Kadasane has been transferred on his place. Superintendent of Police Harish Baijal will be the convener of state reserve police force, block number 6 at Dhule.

Superintendent of Police of Jalgaon Dutta Shinde will be Superintendent of safety and implementation, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Resident Deputy Commissioner of Police at Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi Ishu Sindhu will be Superintendent of Police at Ahmednagar, while Superintendent of Police of Ahmednagar Ranjankumar Sharma will be Superintendent of Police, crime investigation department at Nagpur.

Sachin Gore who has worked in Nashik city and rural police force has been transferred as Additional Superintendent of Police at Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.