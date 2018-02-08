Senior employee hoists flag at Rasbihari International School

Nashik: 69th Republic Day was celebrated at Rasbihari International School with great enthusiasm. It began by unfurling the flag by senior employee Changdev Deshmukh who is a Assistant, working from 32 years. The event began with pariotic songs by choir group.

Parents and visitors amazed to listen songs ‘Zenda Uncha Rahe Hamara’, ‘Swatantra Hindusthan Aamucha ..’ by students. Arya Sarda and Ishwari Daskkar played synthesizer.

Head girl of school Arya Sarda gave the speech on ‘What it means to be a Republic’ on the occasion of Republic Day.

Diya Gujarathi and Pari Dave compered the programme. The school COO proposed the vote of thanks. School Principals Bindu Vijaykumar, Shilpa Ahire, teacher staff and parents were present.