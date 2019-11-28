Sena describes Sharad Pawar as ‘Margdarshak’

MUMBAI:

Shiv Sena on Thursday described Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as ‘margdarshak’ (guide) of the new government in the state. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, acknowledged Pawar’s efforts in taking the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance forward and said that a strong and experienced ‘margdarshak’ like Sharad Pawar is with us hence government will not function with any deceitful intention against anyone.

“The current mood of happiness in the state can be equated with the one the entire country had at the time of Independence on August 15, 1947,” the Marathi daily said. The Sena asserted that the state machinery will not be used for conspiring against anyone. Without naming the BJP, it said the Sena leader did not bow down to any pressure from the Centre.

“At a time when prominent leaders from across the country are kneeling before rulers in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray did not bow down to such pressure tactics. He did not compromise with his pride and refused to join hands with people who ‘lied’ to him,” the Marathi publication said.

It said that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has cursed the Sena-NCP-Congress government, saying the dispensation standing on three legs will not survive, but this is his “delusion”. “There is no confusion among the three parties about the development of the state,” it added.