Seminar by IEI on ‘dare to dream’ held

Satpur: The Institution of Engineers Nashik Local Centre and Business Forum jointly organised a seminar on ‘dare to dream’ at Ashoka Virtual hall.

Founder of Life school, Pune Narendra Goydani was present as chief guest for the seminar. CA Archana Jangda introduced chief guest Narendra Goydani. Nashik Local Centre chairman Engineer Santosh Mutha welcomed chief guests and informed about various projects being conducted through Nashik Local Centre.

Nashik Local Centre and office bearer of Business Forum Engineer Samir Kothari introduced the chief guests. Goydani informed about some rules to become successful in life. Joint secretary engineer Vipul Mehta proposed the vote of thanks.

Nashik Keep Moving Movement Sanstha’s Nitin Jangda, Prashant Kankariya and Business Fourm’s Paresh Sabadra were present on dais.

Engineers from all sectors and industrialists were present in large numbers for the seminar. Former chairman of Nashik Local Centre Manish Kothari, Narendra Birar, Vijay Kothari, Mahaveer Chopada. Dhiraj Picha and office bearers of Business Forum and Nashik K M M Sanstha were also present.