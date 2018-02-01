Seminar on e-way bill procedure held

Nashik: Sanket Computers and N Racca Advertising and Marketing jointly organised a seminar on e-way bill procedure at Shree Shankaracharya Sankul. Deputy Commissioner, GST Sanjay Pokharkar informed about e-way bill procedure to those who were present. The e-way bill procedure will be implemented from today (Feb. 1). Pokharkar informed about its usefulness, benefits to traders and showed online demonstration. Transparency will come in transactions due to e-way bill procedure. He focussed on all the facts related to this.

A book ‘Implementing GST in tally’ was released by Pokharkar. Shital Pathak, Govind Suryawanshi, Parikshit Deshmane, Atul Deshpande, Hemant Kale and others were also present.