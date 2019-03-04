Security at railway station increased

Nashik Road: As there is a war-like situation between India and Pakistan, a high alert has been sounded at Nashik Road railway station. The railway station is ready to carry army personnel. According to sources, the holidays of army personnel have been cancelled. Some army jawans were reportedly gone to boundary area by trains.

Railway and army sources expressed their inability to give information about a number of army jawns gone to the boundary area. Missions army by are secret missions, so secrecy is being maintained, sources informed.

Nashik Road is an important railway station of central railway. Around 15,000-16,000 passengers commute here daily and over 100 railway trains pass via railway station. Personnel of railway protection force are patrolling on all four platforms. 85 CCTV cameras have been installed in the station. Hidden entries to railway station have been closed and a compound wall has been constructed.

The dog squad and bomb detection squad inspected the railway station area. They inspected all the four platforms, waiting room, ticket booking office, dustbin, parcel office, railway mail office and public lavatory. Trains are also being inspected. Scanning machine and metal detector frames have been functionalised. It has been made mandatory to inspect baggage in the scanning machine and RPF jawan has been deployed there.