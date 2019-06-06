Second phase of Devrai project inaugurated

NASHIK: The second phase of the Nashik Devrai Project of Nashik Municipal Corporation began from Wednesday, June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. In the first phase, one Devaire (green cover) was set up in every division and in the second phase, one more Devaire has been created. NMC has planted 3003 sapplings on 34 sites in a second phase. Among these are 60 rare species of trees, informed Shivaji Amle, deputy commissioner of Garden department, NMC in a press conference.

Speaking about the first phase of Devari project, Amle said, “Nashik Municipal corporation has taken up a new concept of Devrai to create biodiversity in Nashik. 776 rare species of trees have been planted in six sections, out of which 764 trees are alive”.

Sayaji Shinde, brand ambassador for the Department of Horticulture and Tree Authority of NMC was present for the inauguration programme. Shinde said, “Nashik is a better city for the tree to grow”. He also proposed that NMC should start a Tree Festival and further suggested that doctors should give one tree to the parents of a newborn. He also urged the citizens to plant a tree in memory of a family member.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, sapplings were distributed to citizens at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. People willing to plant a tree and take care of it are requested to apply to the NMC along with full information about where they intend to plant that tree. They are also supposed to mention the variety of the tree they wish to plant. Importantly the application should also mention how they would take care of the planted sappling. These sapplings will be provided for free by the NMC, the officials informed. NMC commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Sayaji Shinde and other officials were present for the press conference.