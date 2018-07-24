Search & Rescue teams deployed at Ramkund ahead of bandh

Sandeep Chavan

NASHIK: With tension prevailing across Maharashtra over Maratha reservation, a bandh has been declared today (Wednesday) in Nashik too. The district administration has deployed as many as 10 search and rescue teams in Ramkund area.

Each team is comprised of 2-member and is equipped with boats, ropes, life saving jackets and expert swimmers. “On the backdrop of tragic Aurangabad incident, as a precautionary measure, a total of 10 search and rescue teams have been deployed in Ramkund area to avoid any untoward incident ahead of Wednesday’s Nashik bandh.

The teams are equipped with boats, ropes, life saving jackets and expert swimmers,” informed by resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar, on Tuesday. The district administrative sources on Tuesday further said that local authorities and police will be assessing law and order situation on Wednesday (today).

After the assessment, it will be decided if schools and colleges will remain operational in the city on Wednesday. However, schools, colleges, ambulances and hospitals are likely to be exempted from the bandh.

Tension across Maharashtra continue to flare as the agitation for reservation for Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions has intensified. The ongoing protest is likely to have a major impact in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada districts such as Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Beed and Ahmadnagar.

‘Administration is prepared to avoid any untoward incident’

