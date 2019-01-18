Scrutiny of compounding policy proposals started

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation has still not got additional manpower to clear total 3549 compounding policy proposals which have been received within a compounding policy period announced by the state government.

As a result, deputy engineer of town planning has started to give number and scrutiny of proposals. The General Body Meeting in August 2018 had extended compounding policy term twice and the last date was December 31.

Only 625 proposals have been filed with the town planning department in this period. Earlier, 2923 proposals had been filed in the period from December 2017 to May 31, 2018. The highest number of proposals were filed in May and on 31st May.

In this way, files of total 3549 proposals are pending in the town planning department. As additional manpower will be required to their verification, former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe sent a letter to the government, however, there is still no action by it.

The town planning department has now handed over a work to give number and primary scrutiny of these proposals to six deputy engineers in six divisions. They have started to give a numbering to the proposals.

The government has given a term of February 2020 to take action on the compounding proposals. Additional manpower is required to clear the proposals. If additional manpower is not provided there may be a delay for a decision over the proposals.

Pending cases of auto DCR cleared

The term given by the Municipal Commissioner to clear pending cases regarding auto DCR system has been over. Accordingly, pending cases have been cleared, informed executive engineer of town planning department Uday Dharmadhikari.