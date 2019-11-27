Schools in district to ensure tobacco-free premises

NASHIK: In order to ensure schools across the state become tobacco-free, the state education department in co-operation with — Salaam Bombay Foundation, district administration, National Tobacco Control Programme and National Service Scheme (NSS) department — has asked all schools and colleges for undertaking various measures.

The education department has also asked schools to felicitate students, teachers and other staff members who help in generating awareness about the drive-by awarding them with certificates, prizes, among others. They have also been asked to ensure that there is no sale of tobacco products within the 100-meter radius of the school.

Despite declaration of making tobacco-free premises outside the schools by the government, there is however no progress in sight while acting against the sale of tobacco outside the schools premises. In this background, students of the NSS are helping schools in conducting anti-tobacco drive between November 14 and February 2020.

The NSS department of the SPPU through a government resolution (GR) has appealed to all its departmental heads from districts of Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar to participate in the tobacco-free awareness drive. In the first phase of the anti-tobacco drive, all the primary and secondary schools in the districts of Wardha, Yavatmal, and Dhule have been declared tobacco-free.

Public representatives and concerned local officials had taken initiative to meet the objective. The second phase supported by the NSS students is currently getting underway in the district on school and college level Under the drive, NSS students from their particular areas will adopt one school each to make those schools tobacco-free.

The students will spend two hours a week in areas of the school premises and will continue the drive for four consecutive weeks to create awareness among the students. Schools will have to ensure that students are made aware of the ill effects of tobacco and tobacco products and will have to form regulation committees to ensure that there is no usage of the same in or outside the school premise.

They will also have to ensure that there is no sale of tobacco products within the 100-metre radius of the school.

The NSS student will upload the information on the moblie app Tobacco-Free School of the Salaam Bombay.