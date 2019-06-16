Schools in city to reopen today

Nashik: Following summer vacations, schools in the city will reopen from today (June 17). The campuses of the school will be buzzed again with children. On the backdrop of this, the education department is striving hard to make 100% attendance.

The students will be welcomed with chocolate and rose flower. The schools in the city have been cleaned and classrooms have been decorated.

The students studying in municipal schools and aided schools will get free textbooks on the first day of the new academic year. The education department is also ready to welcome the students. After a summer vacation for nearly two months, a new academic year will be started from today.

As parents are giving priority for English medium schools, teachers in primary schools, run by Zilla Parishad are working hard to maintain the number of students. At present, stationery shops in the city witnessing the rush of parents and students. The education department issued instructions to concerned schools to take care of the view of those school buildings which are in not good condition.

Headmasters should have to take caution that there should not be a harm to the lives of students during a heavy downpour. The instructions regarding this have been issued to the concerned schools. The amount to buy school uniforms will be deposited into bank accounts of the students. A rally will be organized in the morning and new students will be welcomed. Textbooks will be distributed then. Saplings will also be planted.