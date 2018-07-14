School Events

Guest lecture held at Rasbihari Int’l School

Nashik: Students of Grade 4 are inquiring about health and nutrition in their unit of inquiry, hence a guest lecture was organized to support their learning.

Satakshi Bhaatad, dietician at Wockhardt Hospital, Nashik shared information about the different kinds of foods students need to consume for better health and brain development. She also showed a few basic exercises that could be followed daily to keep them healthy. A few healthy breakfast recipes were shared with the students. Students shared their own experiences and had lot of questions during the interactive session.

Green Day celebrated at Nashik Cambridge pre-school

Nashik: Nashik Cambridge Pre-School (Nursery) celebrated Green Day recently on Friday (July 6). Green colour symbolizes environment and prosperity of nature.

The teachers of Nursery conducted various activities like thread printing, sharpener printing, thumb printing and leaf printing etc. Children were asked to bring green leafy vegetables with parathas and puries made of green colour. To clear the concept of green colour the tiny tots dressed up as green creatures like caterpillar, tortoise, peacock, parrot etc. The entire staff of the school celebrated and enjoyed the Green Day with enthusiasm.