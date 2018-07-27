School Events

Rasbiharian Rohit Malode excels in MTSE

Nashik: Students of Rasbihari International School shines in Maharashtra Talent Search Exam which was held in month of April 2018. Grade 9 Rasbiharian boy Rohit Malode secured consolation prize in MTS Exam. Yash Dusane, Prathmesh Hiwale, Krushna Malode, Anjali Borate, Bhushan Deore, Shivani Deshmukh, Kaushal Nerkar, Sanchita Weljali, Sarthak Deshpande, Gargi Malode, Sanket Shirsat and Komal Thete were acknowledged with certificates. Principal Mrs. Bindu Vijaykumar, Primary Principal Mrs. Shilpa Ahire and the staff congratulated the students for their success. Rasbihari International School encourages students to appear external examinations and competitions.

Celebration of Guru Pournima in New Era English School

Nashik: As according to the tradition of every year, Guru Pournima was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in New Era English School on 27th July, 2018. The programme commenced with glamorous lighting of the lamp by evoking almighty, the creator of whole universe. This made the ambience as enthralling as paradise.

The mellifluous prayer really enlivened the atmosphere and filled everyone’s countenance with overwhelming pleasure. Teachers were felicitated with a token of love and reverence from the bottom of the heart which was done by all the post holders of previous year. Teachers felt on the top of the world and praised their meticulous efforts towards them. The further programme was followed by a prodigious thought, informative news, G.K. questions and brief information related to teachers.

The astroundous skit made everyone feel on cloud nine which was inclined towards the ‘gender-equality’ so that students can imply the authentic meaning hidden behind the same. It was the ‘crowning glory’ of the programme and made everyone realize the importance of the skit. The antagonizing song on Guru Paurnima pleased everyone so charismatically and incomparably that no one can stop boarding about it.

It genuinely lifted the students off their feet. At last, Principal of the school appreciated students great efforts and in her address to students she said, “Teachers are the one who devote their time while shaping the personality of the deckhouses. Celebrating and forgetting once is completely wrong, we should respect the, love them everyday and not wait for right time, right circumstance or right mood”. So in this was the programme culminated with national anthem and due to the altruistic presence of teachers and co-operation of student the programme was a grand success. The morning was cultural and extra vegenza which was a sweet memory to carry home.

Fravashi Academy’s Karate champs shine at Nationals

Nashik: Fravashiites Bhairavi Bhad and Anuj Dixit both of Std VI, participated in the National level Late Sachin Shinde National Karate Championship organised by World Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Organisation (Nashik).

Anuj Dixit secured 1st position in Kumite and 2nd in Kata, while Bhairavi secured 2nd position in Kata. Both were awarded medals and certificates. The Fravashi family congratulated the little champs for their commendable skills.