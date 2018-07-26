School Events

Green Day celebration in Infinikidz Indiranagar

NASHIK: Green Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Infinikidz, Indira nagar on July 25. The Pre-Nursery, Nursery, Prep students and teachers came to school dressed in pretty green attires and looked eco-friendly. The classrooms were beautifully decorated in green theme and all the green objects from a child’s immediate surroundings were brought to the classrooms. Children were thrilled to see a real Parrot in school Pre Nursery and Nursery students were taught the identification and recognition of green fruits, vegetables, leaves and trees. Many activities and games pertaining to green colour were organized for the kids . Children brought green snacks and eatables in their tiffins.

The classrooms were beautifully decorated with flash cards, balloons & green objects like turtle, parrots, watermelon etc that were made by children only.Tree plantation was undertaken by toddler who confidently conveyed the message of conserving Trees with the Slogan save Trees,Save Earth!! . Students were introduced to various shades of green such as acqua green, olive green, bottle green and parrot green. Through out the week kids were introduced to green colour through activities like Vegetable Printing, Marble Painting, Green Baloon Dabbing, leaf printing, Frog, making. Toddlers were intrigued by colour mixing of blue and yellow to form Green!

Fravashi Academy’s Bhamini shines at national prelims

NASHIK: Fravashiite, Bhamini Deshpande of Std VIII bagged the 9th rank in the National Prelims category- IV for MaRRS Xpress Math 2017-2018 sponsored by MaRRS Intellectual Services (P) Ltd held at Pawar Public School, Kandivali. She was rewarded with a trophy.

Bhamini has made the Fravashi family very proud and we wish her greater success in the future.

PTA Committee held at Rasbihari

NASHIK: The formation of Parents Executive Committee was held on July 20 at 2.30 pm at Rasbihari International School. Parent representatives for the positions of joint secretary, transport secretary and for the position of Vice-President were voted and elected. It was a matter of pride for the parents to be elected for the same. There was fun and frolic too during the election. Entire process was monitored by school principal Bindu Vijay Kumar, admin manager Nivedita Kamod , Priya Sonawane with the help of teaching and non-teaching staff.