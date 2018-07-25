School Events

Investiture ceremony at New Era English school

Nashik: The Investiture Ceremony of New Era English School, for the academic year 2018-19 was held on Tuesday. The ceremony started by lighting the lamp which was followed with the melodious prayer by the school choir. New Era English School privileged to have Deepak Girhe, assistant commissioner of police as the chief guest accompanied by Sushma Mokashi, chairperson of the managing committee and other dignitaries for the prestigious Investiture Function. Minakshi Trivedi and Aditya Wagaskar were bestowed as the head girl and the head boy respectively along with the house captains, sports captain, the vice-captains and all the prefects were the other members of the student’s council.

It was a proud moment for the cabinet members as they were invested with the badges and sashes which is a symbol of responsibilities by the chief guest. The headmistress administered the oath to the student’s council. The honourable chief guest Deepak Girhe congratulated the elected student’s council and gave an inspiring speech which filled them with enthusiasm and gusto. The NCC parade was the most distinguished feature of the ceremony which showcased the unity and discipline of the cadets. The medley conveyed the message ‘Importance of Parents’ enthralled the audience and received the highest appreciation from everyone. The ceremony concluded with the vote of thanks. Indeed it was a memorable and gratifying day for the students of New Era English School.

Ashoka Group Chairman speaks on his birthday

NASHIK: On the occasion of his birthday, the Chairman of Ashoka Group of Schools, Ashok Katariya, expressing his views on education said, “It would not be new if I say that the present generation is far ahead of the generation of yesteryears, in thoughts, actions, emotions and intelligence.

They are far more talented, smarter, skilful and more knowledgeable. The exposure that they are getting towards life is huge and tremendous, in comparison to the exposure that we, of the yesteryears, received. And what do you think is the cause? I must say, it is a technology which is responsible.

Digitization and technology have made the entire society knowledge based. Globalization has shrunk the world. It thus has become imperative for us to impart practical knowledge right from the Pre-Primary years.

The assessment-based curriculum and study is now obsolete. Knowledge thus has to be imparted in a manner that would evoke curiosity and instigate a child to think and find out solutions on his own.

Another very important aspect along with imparting knowledge which cannot be ignored is that children be groomed physically, mentally, and emotionally as well. Keeping their aptitude and passion in mind, they should be encouraged to strongly follow an interest of their choice, that they pursue a passion, so that their all-round development takes place, and they become successful.