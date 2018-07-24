School Events

Ashoka education foundation donates books to Rachna Trust

Nashik: Continuing with its old tradition of contributing to the society, Ashoka Education Foundation, indulging in an act of selfless giving to the society, donated school textbooks of Marathi and Semi-English medium, for Grades 9th and 10th to the Rachna Trust.

The books were donated on the occasion of the birthday of Chairman of Ashoka Group of Schools, Mr. Ashok Katariya. This practice of donating books is an important part of the occasion, and is performed every year.

The Joint Secretary of the school, Mr. Shrikant Shukla, donated the books on behalf of AEF. Also present at the function were Ms. Shoba Nerlikar – Secretary, Rachna Trust, Mr. Niranjan Oak, Mr. Pokarkar, Archies Nerlikar—Trustees, Hemangi Patil—CEO, Mr. Deepak Chavan—Member, Mrs. Seema Gaikawad and Miss Poornima Sonar and the entire staff of Rachna Trust. The Chairman of AEF who strongly promotes education was thoroughly satisfied with the act, while members and students of the Trust felt delighted and grateful at this noble act.

Fravashi students shine at state level ‘English Marathon’

Nashik: Sukruta Nadkarni and Kaushal Chaudhari of Std VIII and Tanvi Prabhu of Std VI brought laurels to Fravashi Academy at the State-level English Marathon Competition for the Academic year 2017-2018.

Sukruta bagged the 1st position and Kaushal and Tanvi were 3rd in their respective groups. The students were awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates. The Fravashi family congratulated and applauded this noteworthy achievement of all the three students.