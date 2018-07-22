School Events

Approval for addl 10% admissions

Nashik: College got permissions to give additional 10% admissions in view that HSC students should not refrain from graduate education, informed member of Savitribai Phule Pune university senate and management council Vijay Sonawane. The seats in divisions of various courses at many colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts are full, but many students have still not get admissions for graduation and post graduation. Those colleges which do not have recognised Principal and NAAC certification were not getting permission for additional 10% admissions as per university rule.

“Institute owners and Principals from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts contact me and informed about difficulties of students and institutes regarding admissions. I and another member Prasenjit Fadnavis took follow up with Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune university Dr. Nitin Karmalkar and management council member Rajesh Pande. Rajesh Pande held discussions with the Vice Chancellor. Considering students’ welfare university approved these colleges to give additional 10% admissions,” Sonawane informed.

Rasbihari students spend quality time with NAB students

Nashik: Rasbihari students from grade 8 to 10 visited NAB on Wednesday (July 18). The visit was an opportunity for the students to spread the light of joy and happiness in the life of blind and multiple disable students. The students felt blessed to share joyous moments with the students and bring a smile on their face through various performances. Grade 6 students entertained them with a graceful dance performance, while grade 8 and 9 students narrated and enacted inspiring stories.

The secondary school choir sang devotional and patriotic songs, while two specially abled students from NAB gave tunes on tabla and harmonium.

All the students thoroughly enjoyed the musical presentation. It was not only an enriching experience for RIS students but a realisation to value and appreciate their life and children around them. Students felt motivated to see and experience the positive energy displayed by the students of NAB school. The Principal-Coordinator Sharad Nagpure thanked all the students for the initiative taken by RIS students and school at large.

Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrated at The Nalanda Academy

Nashik: A ‘Dindi’ was taken out around the school campus on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. Students came dressed in traditional attire, as Varkaries. Few tiny tots dressed as Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, Sant Namdeo, etc. All the students participated in the ‘Dindi’ by following the ‘Palkhi’. Few girls carried Tulsi Vrindavan on their heads followed the Dindi. The atmosphere was full of enthusiasm with ‘Gajar’ of “Jai Hari Vitthal”.

The school always tries to imbibe the values of India’s rich culture in the students by celebrating all the festivals in the school and their significance is also told to them.

A celebration of Ashadhi Ekadashi gave the message of unity and awareness towards the environment.

Surround yourself with people who believe in your dreams: Dr Bhanose

Nashik: “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve. Surround yourself with people who believe in your dreams, encourage your ideas, support your ambitions, and bring out the best in you,” thus expressed management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

“The biggest wall you have to climb is the one you build in your mind: Never let your mind talk you out of your dreams, trick you into giving up. Never let your mind become the greatest obstacle to success,” he added.

Garudzep Pratishthan had organized a special Garudzep Workshop for students studying in std VIIIth to Xth at Saint Francis School. Dr. Bhanose was welcomed by Principal Sanjay Patil.

Chhota police Dhanasri Joshi, Rucha Bhalerao and Purva Bhalerao performed skit on traffic safety. Dr Bhanose explained all the students about various aspects to be followed regarding traffic safety in society. Ravindra and Pallavi Joshi coordinated the programme. Rohit Parakh compered the event.

Avinash Kshirsagar proposed the vote of thanks. Teachers Sangita Gaikwad, Aakshara Nayar, Kalpana More Franklin and more than 200 students attended the workshop.