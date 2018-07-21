School Events

Investiture ceremony held at Darshan Academy, Devlali

Nashik: To inculcate the leadership qualities in students and to give them a feel of the functioning of the administrative body, a school cabinet was formed at Darshan Academy on July 19, 2018. In a democratic manner, general elections were held wherein all the students voted for their representatives. This was done in order to make the students aware of the voting system.

The guest of honour was V B Mhaske, Commissioner of Scouts & Guides of Nashik district. The programme commenced with a song sung by the school choir group.

The student council members were conferred upon with sashes and badges by the chief guest, and the flags were handed over, a symbolic representative of handing over the responsibility to the new office bearers. Later, the prefects took the oath to render their duties with great zeal. Guest of honour Mhaske addressed the leaders by asking them to be good leaders, shouldering responsibility efficiently.

He enlightened them to be the role models to their peer groups and set the standards high for their Juniors to follow. The Principal advised students to discharge their duties sincerely and nurture their fellow schoolmates into becoming good leaders in the future. The newly elected head girl expressed herself how she would prove herself and promised everyone t o be a good leader. Lastly vote of thanks was proposed by the head boy thanking everbody for making it a grand success and thanked the chief guest for his motivational speech. On a whole the programme went on well with the team effort of one and all.

Free health check-up, awareness camp held at Ashoka Business School

Nashik: Dealing with the fast pace of modern life is not easy, especially where health is a major concern. It is very necessary to maintain a balance between one’s physical, mental and spiritual health for a healthy and happy life.

With this noble intention and to provide ease to the hectic routine of faculties, staff, students and their family members a free medical health check-up camp was organised by Ashoka’s Medicover hospital at Ashoka Business School, Nashik. The camp offered free services like physician consultation, dietician and free check-ups of weight, blood pressure / blood sugar / BMI / ECG for the attendees. The objective of the camp was to provide information regarding diet, exercise and weight control.

The camp was led under the supervision of Dr. D M Gujarathi, director, HEAShoka Education foundation and Prof. Manisha Bhamre, in-charge director, ABS and Vaibhav Shewale who organised and managed the entire camp with the best help of medical physicians, consultants and staff. All the staff members and students availed the services provided by the qualified experts who recommended appropriate precautions and interventions. Faculties and students took benefit of this camp.

Aashadhi Ekadashi celebrated at New Era

Nashik: The cultural heritage of Maharashtra, the auspicious Aashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated by young workers of New Era with great zeal and enthusiasm. Every year the school celebrates this festival with traditional gaiety and ambience. The school had arranged Dindi in the vicinity of Govind Nagar.

The students were adorned with traditional attire of warkaris who participated in grand palanquin procession headed by the chief guests corporators Rajendra Mahale and Kalpana Chumbhale and the respected dignitaries of the school. The chanting of the hymns echoed and reflected a spiritual and magical vibe in the atmosphere. The little warkaris through slogans and banners conveyed the message to adopt healthy life style including nutritional diet and pledge to conserve environment by using cloth bags instead of plastic.

Powada and role play of Shivaji Maharaj was the centre of attraction of this celebration. The character of Shivaji Maharaj depicted the importance of moral values and ethics, respect for elders, social bonding, good habits, discipline and the responsibility towards the nation.

The chief guest motivated the students for preserving the cultural heritage by celebrating Aashadhi Ekadashi and felt the school was transformed into a pious place of Pandharpur. She congratulated and appreciated the prizes winners of Shloka Competition.

Everyone was enthralled to have a glimpse of the Dindi procession. The headmistress appreciated the efforts taken by the teachers and students.