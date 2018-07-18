School Events

Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrated at Boys’ Town Public School

Nashik: The festival of Ashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated at Boys’ Town Public School on Monday (July 16), with brilliance and gaiety.

The children and teachers resembled the warkaris as they were all adorned with traditional attire. The premises of the school was transformed into pious place of Pandharpur. The whole campus was captivated by the beautiful abhangas of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar. There was palanquin decorated with flowers, Ringans were formed and fugadi was played.

The chanting of the abhangas like, ‘Ramakrishna Hari’, ‘Vithoba Rakhumai’, ‘Jai Jai Pandurang Hari’, ‘Hari Bol’ and ‘Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram’ made the morning auspicious. The magical aura facilitated a spiritual vibe among the gathering.

This unique movement was lead by Eshwar Kale, the school teacher and his team. The managing trustee of the school Neville Mehta and the secondary section Principal Dr. Swamini Wagh appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the students. Everyone had a great spiritual time.

On the Spot Drawing Competition held at FA

Nashik: The annual ‘On the Spot Drawing Competition’ of Fravashi Academy, in which students from Std V-X participated in large numbers making the school look like a canvas of beautiful colours and images.

The show of the students’ talent and skill in fine-arts was a feast to the eyes.

Rao Saheb Chauhan, Professor at drawing college and art teacher Rupali Bagwe had a tough time judging the entries with every creative wonder unique in its own way. The prize winners received certificates and trophies.