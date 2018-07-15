School Events

Drawing competition held at Fravashi Academy

Nashik: ‘Every child is an artist’. Keeping this in mind and to explore the creative potentials of the young minds of ourprimary children, a drawing competition was held at Fravashi Academy. The children showcased their talent and came up with amazing art work.

Karate Championship

Anvishka Ingle of Std. II of Fravashi Academy took part in the Karate State Championship organized at Pune. She secured the first and second position and bagged both gold and silver medals at the state level. Her efforts were appreciated by the management.

FA student shines at the Paralympic contest

Riddhi Gujar of Std V at Fravashi Academy secured the 2nd position in the Kalyan Paralymic Swimming Competition, organised by PSAM and Shri Tisayi Pratishthan held at Mumbai recently. She was awarded a silver medal for her highly creditable achievement. The school congratulated and felicitated her with great pride and wished her good luck for all her future endeavours.

Solo dance competition held at Nashik Cambridge school

Nashik: A solo dance competition for classes Ist to IVth was held on Saturday (July 7) at Nashik Cambridge School. Students in maximum numbers participated in the competition.

As many as 400 students gave an energetic and awesome performance which made the competition tough. The dances rocked the stage. The school encourages students to participate in such competitions to enhance their talents.