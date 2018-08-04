School Events

New Era students excel in Shloka competition

NASHIK: In a Shloka recitation competition, organised by Proudh Nagrik Sangh (senior citizens), New Era students showed extravaganza performance in this renowned competition by following motto of the school – “American Methodology with Bhartiya Sanskruti”. Students Sanskruti Aniket Upasani bagged first prize in reciting Ramraksha Stotra, student Purva Swanand Joshi clinched second prize in reciting Shri Ganpatiatharvashirsh, while student Chinmay Kiran Garud won first prize in reciting 15th Chapter of Shri Bhagwatgeeta 15th Chapter.

Students Swarada Rohit Joshi and Tejas Nishikant Bhangale won consolation prizes. Another student Arush Bhagwan Pawar bagged consolation prize in the recitation of Shri Maruti Stotra. Nashik Akashwani programme manager Nana Patil felicitated and distributed prizes among all the successful students. On the occasion various dignitaries including Anant Sali, Pradeep Devi, Chandrakant Jamdar and Shrikant Mule were present. In all, 127 students participated in this competition. New Era students achieved 6 prizes among 15 prizes. School authorities congratulated all the students for their success in the competition. Students were guided by Mrs. Sandhya Kulkarni.

Rainy activities day at Nashik Cambridge School

NASHIK: Nashik Cambridge Pre-school keeps on conducting innovative technique and styles with which learning could be made more rewarding and interesting. Rainy day is always fun time for the kids if it is celebrated in the school. Moreover it makes the school environment light and mesmerizing for these unadulterated souls.

Instead of confining them to their classrooms. The students of JR.KG. were brought out by their mentors with their raincoats, umbrellas and gumboots. Various sports activities and funny games were conducted like frog jump, backward walking, crawling under the chair and Hulala rings.

Such activities not only gives various physical, mental and health benefits but also brings joy, entertainment and happiness in their lives. The tender age were made to experience nature and its benevolences. The kids really had a festive time with their friends and the mentors in school.

Students Gaurav and Darshan bring accolades for Fravashi

NASHIK: Fravashiites Gaurav Bhole of Std IX and Darshan Gaikwad of Std X participated in the State-level ‘Maharashtra Talent Search Examination’ organised by Modern Education Society.

Gaurav and Darshan both won consolation prizes in this prestigious examination and were awarded certificates and cash prizes. The Fravashi family congratulated and felicitated Gaurav and Darshan for their proud achievement.