School Events

Tilak death anniversary observed at The Nalanda Academy

Nashik: Bal Gangadhar Tilak death Anniversary is annually observed on August 1st. This year it was 98th death anniversary of Tilak. A celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi as the public festival was started by Tilak to galvanize support for India’s Independence Movement.

Tiny tots were told about love and duties towards the nation. In the memory of great soul, The Nalanda Academy organized the programme in which significance of Lokmanya Tilak was given. Lokmanya Tilak took the oath ‘Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it’. Teachers informed the kids that Tilak was a scholar, social performer and the philosopher. He helped in laying the foundation for India’s independence. The school imbibed patriotic values in the students.

Boys’ Town school football team added a feather on the cap

Nashik: District Sports Office, Nashik organised Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament which was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Nashik. Under -17 boys of Boys’ Town school defeated Wisdom High School as well as Dawn Breakers School in their first and second matches respectively. The boys consecutively defeated Sadik School by 4-1 to enter the finals.

The final match was played between Boys’ Town Public School and Vikhe Patil Memorial School. The unbeaten boys of Boys’ Town Public School won the final by 1-0. The boys football team qualified for the divisional level matches. The football teams could display great valour under the guidance and training of school’s P E teachers S T Bagul, G S Kandekar, Amandeep Kaur and M S Talekar. The school trustee Neville Mehta, Principal Dr. Swamini Wagh, administrative co-ordinator P D Musale and all the staff members applauded the efforts of the students and wished them good luck for their divisional matches.