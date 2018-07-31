School Events

Plantation drive at Ashoka Business School

Nashik: In consonance of the ‘Green Maharashtra’ mission aiming to plant 50 crore saplings by 2019, Ashoka Business School has initiated the Green Army which is a body of dedicated student volunteers to participate in the plantation and protection of trees in and around Nashik. The students of Ashoka Business School along with their faculties organized, as part of the Vanmahotsav, a plantation program of planting 200 saplings near Kavnai in association with Shweta Agro. They all pledged to plant more and more trees with the time and take care of the plants.

The Director In-charge of ABS, Prof. Manisha Bhamre who is also the coordinator of the Green Army of ABS, spoke about the purpose and importance of this initiative. The Director of Higher Education, AEF, Dr. D. M. Gujarathi provided support in this drive.

Sagar Manjrekar and Ashwin Amrutkar along with Prof. Vaibhav Bhalerao and Prof. Hemant Wanjare joined the Green Army in planting saplings.

Bag less day at Nalanda Academy

In a bid to give students the pleasure of not carrying the bags to school the ‘Bagless day” at the end of every month is introduced by The Nalanda Academy. The intention is to generate interest among the students in their extracurricular activities to expose to the world beyond books. “Save trees, Save Planet” was the topic for last month. The motive was to plant more and more trees as they feed us, give energy and make our earth more livable.

This month Bag less day was core-related with the need and significance of fruits. Tots draped in the outfit representing fruits enlivened the ambience. The motive of “Bagless Day” Just play, have fun and enjoy the day. Sweets were distributed to students. Tiny tots of The Nalanda Academy enjoyed the day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Budding tennis ace of Fravashi Academy

In a heartening display of skill and talent at this young age, Fravashi Academy’s Piyush Karandikar of Std V bagged the 1st position in the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Competition organised by MSLTA at Baramati in April 2018. He was awarded a trophy for his impressive achievement. With great pride, Fravashi family congratulated him and wished him good luck for all the upcoming events.

Guru Gobind Singh public school celebrated Green day

The tiny tots of a Pre-Primary section of Guru Gobind Singh public school were set to save the world recently with the motto, they celebrated the day as “Green Day”.

To spread this awareness and the message in other humans, they went on a rally with placards depicting the slogan “Save Trees, Save The World.” The teachers explained the importance of trees and their need of new plantation to save the world. The students were dressed up in green dresses. Activities like thumb printing, leaf printing, paper crumbling vegetable printing etc were conducted in green colour. They enjoyed their day in a joyful way.