School Events

Rasbihari tiny tots enjoy the rainy day

Nashik: The tiny tots of Rasbihari International School enjoyed a ‘Rainy Day’ at school. Students in their raincoats and with umbrellas danced in the rain to the musical tunes of all the rainy rhymes. They sailed paper boat in the water puddles.

It was a great experience for the students as they had a lot of questions being a part of the activity. By the end of the day, they could talk about the importance of rainy season to all the living creatures.

The Nalanda Academy celebrated Guru Poornima in a Unique way

Nashik: The Nalanda Academy celebrated Guru Poornima which is also known as Vyas Poornima, by reciting the shloka ‘GURU BRAHMA GURU VISHU’ , A skit based on Guru Poornima was presented by the HKG students. The significance of Guru Poornima was told by teachers.

Devotional worship of Guru is one of the most touching and elevating features of the Indian Culture & tradition. Students took the blessings of teachers by touching their feet. The students were told about the importance of Guru and their contribution to the greatness of Philosophy, Civilization and Culture. People will always be indebted to them.

Up keeping the tradition and culture of India is the main feature of The Nalanda Academy. Hence all festivals are celebrated in the school in a traditional way.

Health awareness lecture

Nashik: Health awareness lecture was organized for the students of standard 6th and 8th on 24th July. Dr Raviraj khairnar and Dr Shraddha Walvekar took the sessions for boys and girls respectively. The doctors informed the students about health and hygiene, sex education, diet and changes in adolescence with the help of ppt presentation.

This session proved helpful for the students and cleared their doubts. The two eminent doctors used lucid language and gave practical examples of life to make the session more effective. It was indeed a healthy and enlightening seminar.