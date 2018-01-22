Schemes by Centre are people-oriented: Arora

Nashik : There is a need to make finance and banking related schemes by central government more people-oriented. Directors of consumer facilitation centres should take conscious efforts to spread them, urged deputy chief general manager of State Bank of India R P Arora.

The convention of directors of State Bank of India consumer facilitation centres organised by Raijiro Network Pvt. Ltd. was held recently. Arora was speaking during this.

Deputy chief general manager of Nashik zone, SBI Sudhir Bhagwat, divisional officer of Transcorp company Naru Chakravarty, Vijay Bhave and Namdeo Dhumal were present

Arora further said that central government’s Atal Pension scheme and projects link aadhaar card linking to bank account are people-oriented and directors of consumer facilitation centres will be benefitted through them.

Vijay Bhave provided his guidance in detail about kiosk banking. Director of Dhule based consumer facilitation centre Manoj Joshi was felicitated for doing the business of more than Rs. 1 crore.