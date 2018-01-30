‘Save Constitution’ rally by Cong held

Nashik: Alleging that Constitution of India is in danger, city Congress Committee took out ‘Save Constitution’ rally to condemn the government.

The rally began from Gandhi Bhavan on Mahatama Gandhi Road at 11 am on Friday. It passed through Dhumal point, Main Road, Gadge Maharaj statue and via Shalimar was culminated at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue on Shivaji Road. Office bearers who took part in the rally raised various slogans during the rally.

Former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, MLC Dr. Sudhir Tambe, MLC Nirmala Gavit and city chief Sharad Aher expressed their views during culmination of the rally. Judges who have responsibility to provide justice had to come before media to inform about injustice against them. Congress party is worrying about common people. It will oppose injustice firmly and will remain committed for common people, assured the office bearers and condemned the govt.

Dr. Hemlata Patil, Shahu Khaire, Vatsala Khaire, Shailesh Kute, Prataprao Wagh, R R Patil, Laxman Jaibhave, other office bearers and activists were also present.