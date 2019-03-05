SaVaNa efficient MLA award; ‘Books are person’s wealth’

Nashik: “Books are our friends, guide and companions. They are the wealth of a person and are helping in solving questions. It is important to have books in our home. Their reading is also important as well. Though there is a bigger library in a village, it is important to have books in the homes in that village. It is a big asset of a person,” stated former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Monday.

He was speaking as president during the presentation of efficient MLA award 2019, instituted by Sarvajanik Vachanalaya Nashik in memory of former MLA Madhavrao Limaye. The award presentation was held at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium. Pawar presented the award to opposition leader of state legislative council Dhananjay Munde. Memento and a cheque of Rs. 50,000 were given in the form of the award.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLC Hemant Takle, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, Dr. Apurva Hiray, selection committee member and senior journalist Shailendra Tanpure, Dr. Vinayak Nerlikar, Dr. Shobha Nerlikar, president of Sarvajanik Library Prof. Vilas Aurangabadkar, vice president Kishore Pathak and Nanasaheb Boraste were present on the dais.

Pawar stated further that Nashik is a highly cultured city. Organisations like SaVaNa is functioning in the city which contributed to the culture of the city.

While replying to his felicitation, Dhananjay Munde said, “I did not receive many awards in my life. However, I born to struggle. I received the award from my leader MP Pawar and it is a very important moment in my life. When Gopinath Munde broke relations with my father, I was confused about my political career. At that time Pawar provided his patronage to me. Thereafter, I had to face lots of criticism from my family members for the first five years.”

“Following a defeat in state assembly elections, I requested the party that ticket should not be given for the Lok Sabha seat which remained vacant after the death of Munde and party agreed for this. After the party failed to perform well in the district, I had gone to Pawar to tender resignation as MLA. However, he did not accept it, instead gave the post of opposition leader,” he added and dedicated the award to Pawar.

“It is a responsibility of opposition leader to keep a tab over the government and I am doing this very well,” Munde said further.

Selection committee member MLC Takle informed that MLA Dhananjay Munde is the youngest awardee among those who were awarded by SaVaNa so far. As Munde has kept a tab on the government, the selection committee selected him for this award.

In his introductory speech, Shrikant Beni informed about SaVaNa. Vice president and former MLA Nanasaheb Boraste made the introductory speech.

Munde gives award cash to Mandavgane family

Dhananjay Munde announced to give cash of Rs. 51,000 he got in the form of award and plus his Rs. 51,000, amounting to a total of Rs. 1.02 lakh to the daughter of martyr Squadron Leader Ninand Mandavgane.