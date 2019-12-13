Sarkarwada sewage water issue to be resolved soon

Nashik: The Sarakarwada, heritage monument of Nashik is suffocating due to odour of the sewage line. The sewage water is accumulating at the Sarkarwada basement and at the chowk of the wada. The office of Assistant Director of Archeology (ADA) had written to Nashik Municipal Corporation three times in last three months for the repair works. The corporation at that said that the issue is internal and the ADA had to deal with it themselves.

On November 8, ADA wrote another letter to corporation, but no response was given by the NMC. The Deshdoot Times contacted the officials from the corporations’ sewage management department on Friday, for follow up around 12 noon.

The Executive Engineer of Sewage Department, Shivkumar Vanjari, “The internal sewage system has problem in it; it has nothing to do with the corporation. We are trying to find a solution on the issue. The sewage line has been chocked somewhere.”

Around 4 pm on Friday, the official informed that the corporation has given a letter to the ADA for seeking permission to conduct repair works. The letters states that the old sewage line of about 150 to 200 years old has been chocked up at various spots.

The sewage connection of the Sarkarwada got connected with that old sewage line, which caused the accumulation of sewage water. The corporation has said that the new sewage line will be constructed there. The work will need to dig at least 7 to 8 feet deep trench for sewage line.

The corporation has asked for permission and guidance from ADA for constructing the sewage line, as the structure is heritage monument.