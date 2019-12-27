Saptashrungi temple: Restrictions on entry into sanctum sanctorum

Nashik: There will be restrictions on the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum of Saptashrungi temple from January 1, 2020, informed president of Saptashrungi temple trust and in-charge district and sessions judge Ganesh Deshmukh in a media briefing on Friday.

The decision has been taken unanimously to maintain the sanctity of the deity, he made it clear. In a media briefing that was held at the district court, judge Deshmukh said that sanctity was not maintained earlier as devotees were taking darshan of the deity in the sanctum sanctorum in the way they liked.

There was a feeling of disappointment among some devotees as they could not take darshan in the sanctum sanctorum. This feeling will remain no more as sanctum sanctorum will be shut. Those devotees who want to take darshan of goddess in the sanctum sanctorum have to take paid darshan during the prayer and puja time during the day.

However, males have to wear certain clothes and women have to wear saree and shawl for this. VIPs will have to follow this, judge Deshmukh informed. There will be an arrangement of clothes changing room for devotees.

A resolution regarding this has been passed in rural meeting and there is no opposition to the decision. It has been taken unanimously to maintain the sanctity of the deity, he informed further.Trustees Dr Raosaheb Shinde, Rajendra Suryawanshi, Unmesh Gaidhani, manager Sudarshan Dahatonde and executive officer Bhagwan Merkar were also present.

Facility of online darshan

Like other temples, an app will be launched for online darshan and booking of Bhakt Niwas at Saptashrungi Garh. As this is the first attempt, the app will be prepared till March 1, informed judge Deshmukh.