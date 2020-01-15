Sankranti celebrated

Nashik: The festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated in Nashik city and its surrounding areas with joy and gaiety on Wednesday.

Thousands of people, including women and children, took a holy dip in Godavari river at Ramkund. The devotees then visited Kalaram and Kapaleshwar temple to take darshan of lord Shiva and lord Ram.

People exchanged ‘Til-gul’ in the evening saying ‘Til-gul Ghya ani God Bola’. Earlier, colourful kites of different shapes and sizes dotted the sky in many parts of the city. Children and elders were flying kites on streets and rooftops of buildings and houses.

Children were running to grab those kites which were cut after losing a duel. Despite the ban, nylon manja was sold in the city. Makar Sankranti marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. It is known by various names in different parts of the country.