Sanjegaon riot case: Ten years RI to eight

Nashik: The district court on Wednesday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each to eight accused who had assaulted some residents during a riot which was erupted at Sanjegaon village in Igatpuri tehsil, after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy at Talegaon Anjaneri village. The court ordered to give amount of fine to the victims.

Following the rape incident, riots were erupted in some parts of the district. The repercussions of this were also felt at Sanjegaon village on October 11, 2016. A mob of some persons had started to pelt stones at houses in Rajwada area and beaten up the residents there.

Some persons which were part of the mob were also hurling verbal abuses. Shivaji Bansi Shinde, Vijay Bansi Shinde, Nakusabai Namdeo Sonawane, Alkabai Suresh Pawar and Chintaman Balu Bukane were seriously injured in this.

The Wadiwarhe police had filed a case against 21 accused in connection with this. The then deputy superintendent of police of Niphad taluka Deepak Girhe had investigated into the case.

The hearing of the case was going on in the court of judge N G Gimekar. 10 persons including victims and doctors were cross-examined during the hearing. On the basis of statements by witnesses and circumstantial evidences, the court held 8 accused, out of total 21 accused guilty.

It awarded rigorous imprisonment to Mohan Vithoba Govardhane, Ankush Nivrutti Govardhane, Sagar Bhaskar Govardhane, Rahul Raosaheb Govardhane, Bhausaheb Kashiram Govardhane, Prakash Genu Govardhane, Shivaji Karbhari Govardhane and Nana Balu Govardhane.

The court awarded the rigorous imprisonment to accused for three years and fine of Rs. 2,000 under section 148, while the rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and fine of Rs. 10,000 in atrocity case. The accused have to undergo both punishments simultaneously. Adv. Ravindra Nikam defended the side of government.