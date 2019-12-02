Sanjay Raut slams Fadnavis, BJP after Hegade’s claim

Nashik: Calling the purported act of Fadnavis as treachery, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Fadnavis and the BJP were ‘criminals’ of people of Maharashtra. If they did this, then they have no moral right to enter the state assembly.

He was on a private tour of Nashik district on Monday.

BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was made Chief Minister last month despite lacking majority only to ‘protect’ Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being ‘misused’. Raut replied to queries asked by mediaperson at government rest house.

Over allegations against former Chief Minister Fadnavis, he stated, “The charges by Hegade are serious. If Fadnavis rejects this, we believe him. If this had happened, BJP MPs should tender an apology. The financial condition of the state is very critical and debt of the state has been increased in last 5 years. Now, state government will take a proper decision about this.”

Over BJP leader and former Minister Pankaja Munde, MP Raut said, “We will know about Pankaja Munde’s stand on December 12.” He also claimed that many BJP leaders in the state are in touch with Shiv Sena.

Sharad Pawar raised doubt over usefulness of bullet train. A decision about this will be taken soon. It is right of Uddhav Thackery whether to give home ministry to Shiv Sena or NCP and when to expand state cabinet. There are no differences over the expansion of the cabinet, he informed.