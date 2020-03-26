Sanitiser worth Rs 8 lacs seized in Nashik district

NASHIK :

Police on Wednesday confiscated illegal stock of sanitisers worth Rs 8 lacs and arrested one person. According to the police sources, the Dindori police received information of illegal and unauthorised stock of Sanitiser is been stored in a warehouse located in Jaulke Shivar. Acting on the received tip, the team of Dindori police rushed at The New Sancheti Warehouse area and conducted a raid in the Maruti Industries Company.



In the raid, the police found 5,760 bottles each of 100 ml amongst which on 3,360 bottles there was no information about Batch production date, expiry date and price. Also, two tanks of 200 litres were found in which chemical required for making sanitiser was stored. The police have arrested Amit Alim Chandani in this regard.



The police have seized all the stock and as per the complaint given by Dindori Taluka supply officer Ravindra Nirbhavane have registered the case and arrested one person.