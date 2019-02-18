Sanitary napkins distributed to girl students

Nashik: TLC group and Step up India will jointly distribute the sanitary napkin kits to 1333 girl-students of Zilla Parishad schools, higher secondary schools and college-going girl-students for a year.

The project started with distribution of the sanitary napkin kits for the girl-students in Masaheb Meenatai Thackeray Zilla Parishad school in the city. Yati Raut gave information about the menstrual cycle, physical disorder, treatment, and other beliefs and misconceptions. Office bearers of TLC Group were present.

It is necessary to take care of health while understanding the menstrual period. Menstruation is a sign of womanhood and it is a natural thing. Even today, there are different misconceptions about the menstruation cycle in society.

The old things are still continued today. it is necessary to interact openly with one another over the menstrual period. This will help in clearing misunderstandings, it was informed. Office bearers of the school expressed their satisfaction and gratitude over this project.

Dr. Sunita Deshmukh, Parika Mundada, Amar Vaidya, Chetan Bhat, Prabhanjan Patwardhan, and others were present. Step Up India’s Rasika Janrao proposed the vote of thanks.