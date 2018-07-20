Samruddhi expressway: 215 hectares of land to be acquired forcefully

Nashik: Considering difficulties in land acquisition for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway, the government amended the land acquisition act and started to acquire lands forcefully for a special project. Final proposal about this has been sent to Road Development Corporation.

Accordingly, around 215 hectares of land in Sinnar, Igatpuri and Ahmednagar districts will be acquired using the force. Proposals regarding lands under PESA sector will also be sent, informed deputy district collector (project) Vitthal Sonawane.

The work of Nagpur-Mumbai expressway which is a dream project of the Chief Minister has to be completed by October, 2019. Around 80% land has been acquired for the expressway which is passing through Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas in Nashik district.

The rest land could not be acquired due to internal family matters, but considering delay the government has instructed to acquire the land forcefully, Sonawane informed further.