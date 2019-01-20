Sagar Bodke to complete Kalsubaai peak 21 times

Nashik: For the last 20 years, Garudzep Pratishthan has been doing social empowerment and transformational activities. Garudzep Pratishthan – leadership development programme has trained students from 1500 colleges and 500 schools.

It has entered Wonder Book of World Records for consistently doing traffic safety awareness for 300 days at Mumbai Naka. Sagar Bodke, a blind member of the Pratishthan has set a goal to reach Kalsubai peak, highest Sahyadri peak for 21 times in 2019.

Till date, he has completed more than 50 expeditions on different forts through various organizations. He is presently working with Mumbai Corporation. He has completed B.Aand is pursuing M.A. at KTHM college. He has won many medals in Para Olympic competitions in athletics and swimming.

Following NGO’s are going to be part of his expeditions – NAB, Om Sai Welfare for Blinds, Jay Bhavani Kala and Krida, Takshashila college, Yuva Bharati Gadwat, Manavdhan, Shivurja, Mudra, Chhava, Ba-Raigad, Swabhimani Shetkari, Laling fort, Shiv Samarth publications, Durga Samwardhan, Siddhivinayak Yuva Foundation and Garudzep Pratishthan.

This is going to be a world record and it will be started on January 26 with the help of Prahar Sanghatana. Those who are interested in helping Sagar may kindly contact Sagar (9137344314) or Dr Sandip Bhanose (7588109179). This event is coordinated by Dr. Bhanose.