Sadbhavana rally gives message of love, unity

Nashik: Sadgurudev Shri Satpalji Maharaj affiliated Manav Utthan Seva Samiti’s Sarva Dharma Samiti organised Sadbhavana rally on the Republic Day and the birth celebrations of Shri Vibhuji Maharaj.

The programme was started with the national flag hoisting. The rally flagged off by corporator Archana Thorat and Chandrakant Thorat. Hundreds of people participated in the rally having images of Mahatma Gandhi, Guru Nanak, Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha and Lord Ram and tri-colour in their hands. They raised various slogans.

The rally was welcomed at Kathe lane, Nanawali, Kapaleshwar temple, Nag square, Malviya square and Tapovan. The rally culminated at Tapovan.