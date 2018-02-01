Ryan Int’l school accords farewell to Std X students

Nashik: The Std. X students of Ryan International School were given a memorable farewell recently. The event was held in Splendor Halls, where the Std. X students of Ryan International School, DGP Nagar, Nashik; St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony and St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, celebrated their farewell. It became all the more special by the presence of chairman Dr. Augustine F Pinto.

During the photo session each Std. X student presented a beautifully decorated file with their gratitude letters and a handmade bouquet, to the chairman. The farewell began with the Bible reading, lord’s prayer and special prayer, followed by beautiful welcome speeches given by Std. IX students This was followed by the welcome song and felicitation ceremony, which was done by all 3 Nashik schools.

The students were called on to give speeches on their experiences in the school and it was followed by the Fathers Love CD, which was a beautiful and inspirational video, which was shown to all the students. Thereafter the chairman encouraged the students and prayed for each and everyone for their bright future.

The award ceremony commenced, which felicitated the outstanding achievers of the three schools and was followed by the Passing of the Lit Candle ceremony, where the Std. X students passed on the light of knowledge to the Std. IX students.

Nakshatra Sali became the Ryan Princess and Arjun Bhandari became the Ryan Prince. A rocking orchestra performance, presented by all 3 schools, which was enjoyed by everyone.

A beautiful farewell song and closing chorus followed and the programme concluded with beautiful words spoken in the vote of thanks. After the programme, a special lunch was arranged for Std IX and X students in the school campus.