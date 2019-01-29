Ruturang festival concludes

Nashik: The three-day cultural Ruturang festival concluded amidst much enthusiasm. Book exhibition, photo exhibition, sculpture and painting exhibition as well as Hindi and Marathi song concert were organised.

On the last day of the festival, singer Rahul Ambekar and Sunny Wagh of MH 15 band presented popular Hindi and regional language songs. Sunny presented sufi songs, whereas Rahul presented Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malyalam, Bhojpuri, Hariyanvi and Gujarati songs.

Vinesh Nair accompanied them on a drum, Ganesh Jadhav on keyboard and Pawan Wanjari accompanied on the music system. Members of Ruturang family Vijay Sanklecha, Vasant Nagarkar, Ashok Tapdiya and others were present.