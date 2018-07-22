Ruling BJP to declare its stand today

Nashik: The Mayor cancelled the order no. 522 regarding property tax hike after demand by corporators across all the parties during General Body Meeting that was held on Thursday (July 21). After Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe termed the Mayor’s decision illegal, rulers and opposition are angry.

The city BJP chief and Mayor will declare party’s stand today (July 23). With this Nashikites have their attention to BJP’s stand today. Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe issued a notification no. 522 asking to hike ratable tax on March 31, 2018. With this property tax against all open spaces in the city has imposed.

Considering property tax against farmland and all vacant spaces, people got angry. Considering its effects, corporators across all the parties opposed this tax hike and expressed their anger during the General Body Meeting held on Thursday (July 19). Considering the feelings of corporators, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi decided to cancel order by the Municipal Commissioner and concerned resolution.

Nashikites will get huge relief with this. However, the Municipal Commissioner in a media briefing on Saturday termed the decision taken by the Mayor illegal and prepared to fight with rulers and opposition. Rulers will be in a fix with the stand by the Municipal Commissioner, while opposition expressed their strong reactions against this.