Ruling BJP decides to hike residential property tax by 33%

Nashik : The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to hike property tax on the basis of rental value.

Following this decision, residential property tax will be hiked by 27% to 33%, non-residential property tax will be hiked by 58% to 64% and industrial property tax will be hiked by 76% to 82%.

Shiv Sena and other opposition parties strongly opposed the hike and boycotted the meeting. Meanwhile, it has been decided to stage agitation against BJP.

The NMC standing committee had sent this proposal to the General Body Meeting to make improvement in tax rates and policy decisions. The Standing Committee had suggested 18% hike in residential property tax, but Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Munde made changes in it and suggested 27% to 33% hike in residential property tax, 58% to 64% hike in non-residential property tax and 76% to 82% hike in industrial property tax.

He also suggested to charge capital value based property tax in a revised proposal sent to the General Body Meeting. There were heated discussions on it and rulers stated that tax hike is proper for city development and smart city, while opposition strongly opposed the tax hike and demanded to reject it.

Considering overall views, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi rejected the demand by the Municipal Commissioner to charge capital value based property tax and approved to charge rental value based property tax. As a result, Nashikites will have to pay tax on large scale in upcoming period.