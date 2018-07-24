Ruby Hall expands its Virtual Clinics initiative in Nashik, Ahmednagar

Nashik: Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune has expanded its Virtual Clinic initiative in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. The Virtual Clinics started in association with Tata Telecommunications have been opened at Niphad and Yeola in Nashik District and at Kopargaon and Ahmednagar City in Ahmednagar District.

And now Ruby Hall Clinic recently opened its Virtual Clinic at Nagare Accidental Hospital Sangamner. This was announced at a Press Conference by Dr. Shirish Nagare of Nagare accidental Hospital and Sachin Dandawate, General Manager Administration Ruby Hall Clinic.

As India’s masses increase in awareness, connectivity too is increasing. As a result, people are demanding access to better, more accessible health care. Telemedicine, which offers remote diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of patients via video conferencing or the internet, has the potential to address this need.

It is a promising platform which will provide specialist consultation across the segments that span from general medicine, paediatrics, psychology, diet and nutrition, gynaecology, dermatology and neurology to name a few.

Sachin Dandawate General Manager of Ruby Hall Clinic said “Taking into consideration the increased costs of health care and its accessibility to the rural population, the Virtual Clinics have the potential to bridge the gap healthcare services in urban and rural areas via video conferencing and internet facility.

On one hand the availability of doctors and healthcare services in rural areas is a challenge and on the other hand working people in urban do not have time to visit the doctors for primary treatments. Also the number of doctors in rural areas is less and therefore the patients have to travel to the cities.

Dr. Shirish Nagare of Nagare Accidental Hospital said, “Telemedicine has the ability to bridge the communication gap between patients and doctors. The increasing use of the internet and affordable data costs will enable Telemedicine to positively impact the society. Patients can get hassle free appointments and can consult with specialists and decide the course of further treatment.