RTO acts against 29 rickshaws on first day

Nashik: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) took action against 200 auto-rickshaw drivers on the first day on Sunday for failing to charge fare as per meter. The squad inspected 200 auto rickshaws. Of them, penal action was taken against 29 auto rickshaw driver, informed regional transport officer Bharat Kalaskar.

City police and RTO have taken note indiscipline of auto rickshaw drivers and excessive charge of fare. Police administration has insisted on that auto rickshaw drivers should charge fare as per meter. Two squads were inspecting rickshaws though Sunday was holiday.

They found that 29 rickshaw drivers were carrying passengers out of the rule. They found that they were not charging fare as per meter and share method. Action was taken against such rickshaw drivers, informed deputy regional transport officer Vinay Ahire.

This action will continue, he made it clear. Meanwhile, RTO has provided its guidance and appeal to rickshaw drivers near Nashik Road bus station.