RTO acts against 125 school vans

NASHIK: Getting tough on unauthorised/unregistered vehicles for transporting school children, Regional Transport Office (RTO) has recovered fine to the tune of Rs 31,200 from as many as 125 school van operators in the month of June.

During investigation, as many as 44 school van operators found guilty of violating safety guidelines relating to school van which include unauthorised transportation, flouting of safety norms, fire safety, non-renewal of permits and its validity, expiry of driving licence, lack of safety guards on windows and emergency exit windows, lack of first-aid kit, speed governor etc.

The RTO had issued warning to the parents regarding transport of their children for schools after noticing that use of unauthorised vehicles for transporting school children has increased.

“It is seen that many vans, four wheelers and school buses do not comply with the norms of the RTO and are carrying children which directly concerns their safety,” deputy RTO, Vinay Ahire had said.

Earlier, The RTO had taken action against 236 school vehicles during 2017-18 for violating safety norms and had slapped a fine worth Rs 10.74 lakh.

Safety first: RTO

We are acting against only those operators who found guilty of violating safety norms meant for school van. Our squad is coordinating with all the concerned ensuring that no guidelines, safety rules are contravened. We are working shoulder-to-shoulder with the school van operators. However, violation of safety guidelines would invite further action in the larger interest of school children.

– Bharat Kalaskar, official, RTO