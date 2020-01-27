Rs 34 crore sought for Bhujbal’s dream projects

NASHIK: A provision of an additional fund of Rs 34 crore has been made in the draft plan outlay of the district planning committee (DPC) for FY 2020-21 for the dream projects of district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal which included boat club at Gangapur dam in addition to other four projects.

An additional fund of Rs 34 crore would be spent on a boat club project at Gangapur dam apart from other initiatives including Kalagram, renovation of Shivaji Stadium, celebration of 150 years of the formation of Nashik District and opening of an adventure tranining centre at Anjaneri.

The draft plan outlay for FY 2020-21 has been decreased to Rs 733 crore from previous FY’s Rs 791.24 crore. “For the overall development of the district, public representatives however have raised various demands including an additional fund requirement around Rs 185.24 crore including Rs 34 crore for boat club and other four projects.

We would table the demands of the representatives before the state cabinet for final approval,” said Bhujbal. The draft plan outlay would go up to Rs 918 crore from the approved Rs 733 crore if the state government sanctions the additional fund.

The DPC had approved Rs 732.90 crore plan outlay for Financial Year 2020-21 in a meeting chaired by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal at Niyojan Bhawan in district collectorate. Under the approved plan outlay, a provision of Rs 348.86 crore for general schemes, Rs 283.85 crore for tribal development and Rs 100.19 crore for the scheduled caste has been made.